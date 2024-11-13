Orange Middle East and Africa and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) sign a strategic partnership to strengthen employability and promote the creation of micro-enterprises

Orange Middle East and Africa (www.Orange.com), in partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), announce the launch of the “Master Repair” project, an ambitious initiative aimed at enhancing youth employability and promoting the creation of micro-enterprises in the fields of electronic repair and sustainable technologies. This project, a result of the ongoing collaboration between Orange Digital Center and GIZ, addresses the growing challenges of employment and the circular economy.

Aimed at young people from Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal and Egypt, this project provides specialized training in the repair of electronic devices as well as the installation and maintenance of solar panels or optical fiber. By targeting young women and people with disabilities, this partnership seeks to create decent jobs and develop sustainable skills for beneficiaries, particularly in the regions.

This partnership, through a joint funding of 2.85 million euros, aims to achieve several strategic objectives:

the strengthening of professional skills: providing young people, women and persons with disabilities with the technical skills needed to enter the job market in electronic repair and sustainable technologies,

providing young people, women and persons with disabilities with the technical skills needed to enter the job market in electronic repair and sustainable technologies, the promotion of self-employment and entrepreneurship : through technical and entrepreneurial skills training, the project will support young people in the creation of their own repair and maintenance companies, thus contributing to a more resilient and inclusive economic ecosystem,

: through technical and entrepreneurial skills training, the project will support young people in the creation of their own repair and maintenance companies, thus contributing to a more resilient and inclusive economic ecosystem, the development of sustainable solutions: the project contributes to promoting the circular economy and thus reducing CO2 emissions by encouraging the repair and reuse of electronic devices, while integrating innovative solutions in solar energy and optical fiber.

By working closely with local stakeholders, Orange Middle East and Africa and GIZ reaffirm their commitment to inclusive economic development and sustainable innovation. The “Master Repair” project is implemented under the develoPPP programme, commissioned by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and supported by the special initiative «Decent Work for a Just Transition». This initiative is part of the mission of Orange Digital Center to promote digital inclusion and support the development of digital skills for employment, especially among youth and women.

Elisabeth Richter, Programme Manager develoPPP for Jobs said: “I am delighted to be launching this new project. Technical training, especially on the technologies of the future, enables us to strengthen the employability of young people and contribute to the creation of decent jobs in 4 countries. The inclusion of persons with disabilities is particularly important. The develoPPP programme thus focuses on integrating the most vulnerable people into the labour market, in line with the feminist development policy of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).”

Jérôme Hénique, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Middle East and Africa said: “This partnership with GIZ illustrates our commitment to supporting young people, especially women and persons with disabilities, towards sustainable professional integration and a more inclusive economic future. Together, we invest in skills that not only create opportunities but also strengthen the foundations of a circular and resilient economy for tomorrow.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Orange Middle East and Africa.

Orange Africa and Middle East press contact:

Stella Fumey

stella.fumey@orange.com

About Orange Africa and the Middle East (OMEA):

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has 160 million customers at 30 September 2024. With 7.1 billion euros of revenues in 2023, Orange MEA is the first growth area in the Orange group. Orange Money, its flagship mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has more than 37 million customers. Orange, multi-services operator, key partner of the digital transformation provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

About Orange Digital Center:

Orange Digital Center is a free and open ecosystem for all to support, train and mentor young people and innovative idea holders, In particular, girls and women to support their employability and prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow or encourage them to undertake digital.

About GIZ:

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH is a service provider of international cooperation for sustainable development and international educational action operating worldwide and employing 25,634 employees. GIZ has over 50 years of experience in a variety of fields, from economic and employment promotion to peace and security, energy and environment. Its turnover is about 4 billion euros. As a federal utility, GIZ supports some 120 countries in the following areas the German federal government and in particular the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, as well as a large number of public and private clients and clients to achieve their international cooperation objectives. Together with its partners, GIZ develops effective solutions that open up opportunities for people and improve their living conditions in a sustainable way.