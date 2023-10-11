The ‘GreenAPI “Smart Agriculture’ program will provide wider and better access to smart agriculture services for smallholder farmers, companies, and other value chain actors.

Orange and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH have announced the launch of the ‘GreenAPI Smart Agriculture Program’ in Senegal and West Africa. This programme is open to technology start-ups whose solutions promote climate-smart agricultural practices in Africa and that are currently operating in Senegal or planning to expand to Senegal soon.

The future of Agritech is unfolding in Africa

Digital entrepreneurship is a key driver of economic growth and digital transformation in Africa. According to the “Digitalization of Agriculture in Africa report” published in 2019 by CTA (Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation) and Dalberg Advisors, the digital technology market in agriculture is worth about 2.3 billion US dollars.

Agritech start-ups offer solutions for farmers, who see it as a new and effective way to multiply their income, while at the same time, increasing their production. However, many young technology start-ups in the region struggle to break barriers to business maturity. To overcome the challenges in accessing capital, customers, markets, digital infrastructure, and support digital innovation, Orange and GIZ are rolling out this program.



Applications are now open for start-ups who intend to scale their business in Senegal, to apply and participate in a comprehensive capacity development programme. This programme will provide training and coaching on identifying appropriate business models, building technical infrastructure, and establishing sound legal terms and conditions for win-win partnerships.

What are the benefits of the programme?

The ‘GreenAPI program’ is a joint initiative by Orange and GIZ that aims to maximize impact on climate smart agriculture and the livelihood of smallholder farmers in Africa.



Specifically, the program is working together with Mlouma, a Digital Agricultural Platform (DAP) to bundle smart agricultural products and services and thereby allow smallholder farmers to access a full range of services with the potential to improve their productivity and livelihood through a one-stop shop.

The power of collaboration: Bundling digital agricultural services through win-win business partnerships



In practice, the programme will empower up to 15 selected start-ups to integrate their products and services by providing them with all the skills required to plan and implement the integration and for up to 3 of these startups there will be a chance to partner with Mlouma, providing them with a unique opportunity to design and pilot a joint service offering with a long-term viable business partnership as a result.

Who can apply?

Agritech start-ups located in Senegal or any Western African (ECOWAS and Cameroon) who are registered and considering expanding to Senegal. The eligibility and selection criteria are listed on the application information page.

Applications are now open via this link until the 16th of October 2023 at 23:59 GMT