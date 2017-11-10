Oracle Introduces Next Gen Cloud Applications To Support Botswana’s Digital Economy

Oracle today hosted its Modern Business Forum in Botswana to help the country’s fast-growing and large enterprises accelerate digital transformation and drive business growth with its next generation cloud applications that are now embedded with artificial intelligence (AI).

The Modern Business Forum provided delegates with access to insightful business stories and business transformation sessions designed to illustrate how they can take advantage of technology innovations like the cloud, AI, advanced analytics, the Internet of Things.

In addition, to help organisations on the African continent grow faster, differentiate from competitors, and better serve their customers, Oracle announced significant new capabilities and enhancements to Oracle Cloud Applications at the event. With the introduction of Oracle Cloud Applications Release 13, Oracle is further extending the industry’s broadest, deepest, and fastest growing suite of cloud applications. Innovations in the new release enhance the user experience and empower business users across the organisation including customer experience, finance, HR, and supply chain professionals.