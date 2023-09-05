Opera now offers up to 1.5GB of data per month for free to Safaricom users in Ethiopia, launching its first free data campaign in the country

OSLO, Norway, 5 September 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Opera – a leading global web innovator – is launching its free data campaign in Ethiopia. Partnering with Safaricom – which recently entered the Ethiopian market – the move follows Opera’s strategy of fostering increased internet access across the African continent.

Free data campaigns have been a key aspect of Opera’s Africa First strategy. Announced in December 2017, the policy has meant that mobile products and services are developed first and foremost with the African consumer in mind. It has also seen the company invest significantly – over $100 million dollars to date – in the region to bring more people online and offer them the fastest and most reliable internet connection possible.

Opera regularly partners with local telcos to coordinate free data campaigns. Opera has already facilitated for nearly 40 million people across five countries to benefit from up to 3 GB of free browsing each month. This initiative has helped users establish businesses, connect with loved ones, and embark on educational journeys, all with greater ease and affordability. In Kenya alone, Opera has invested over $12 million in free data campaigns over the past three years.

“Ethiopia is a large and growing country in which we see a great deal of potential,” said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera. “But at this point, the internet penetration rate is only around 16.7 percent nationwide. So we’re excited to join forces with long-time partner Safaricom to help expand Ethiopia’s digital economy. In the past, our collaboration provided a first window to the web for many users across the continent, and we’re proud to work together to try to similarly bring millions of new users online in Ethiopia.”

The campaign will enable Opera users to enjoy up to 50 MB of free browsing every day when using Opera Mini or Opera for Android on the Safaricom network. The deal excludes video streaming and file downloads, and is valid for the latest versions of Opera Mini and Opera for Android.

Fast and secure browsers

The free data campaign is accessible through Opera’s mobile browsers Opera Mini and Opera for Android. Opera Mini has a user base of nearly 100 million people across Africa, largely due to its unique Data Compression technology that helps users save up to 90% of data while browsing. Opera Mini also supports offline file sharing and has a built-in ad blocker, making it a secure, flexible, and speedy option for users seeking to save as much data as possible. The platform additionally features Live Scores, an in-depth football experience that allows users to stay on top of all the action.

Opera for Android is Opera’s flagship mobile browser. The platform twins power with security, enabling users to explore the web with greater speed and safety. Opera for Android is additionally packed with user-friendly features, such as built-in free VPN and VPN Pro services, as well as a built-in ad blocker.

So join the tens of millions of users across Africa who have already benefited from Opera’s free data campaigns: download Opera Mini or Opera for Android today.

