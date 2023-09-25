Opera Mini hits 1 billion downloads worldwide, celebrating 18 years of its existence 

NAIROBI, Kenya, 25 September, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Today we’re honored to announce that our popular mobile browser, Opera Mini, has achieved a remarkable milestone: 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store. This incredible achievement is a testament to the browser’s widespread popularity and the trust it has garnered from users worldwide.

We first launched Opera Mini 18 years ago to address the challenges faced by users in accessing the internet on mobile devices – particularly in regions with limited network connectivity and slower internet speeds. We recognized the need for a browser that could deliver a fast and efficient browsing experience, bringing access to the web to mobile devices.

And so Opera Mini was developed with a clear mission in mind: to make the internet accessible to everyone. The team behind Opera Mini envisioned a browser that could bridge the digital divide and empower users to explore the vast online world, no matter where they were located. This commitment to inclusivity and accessibility has been a driving force behind Opera Mini’s success.

The key has been Opera Mini’s Data Compression technology, which allows users to save up to 90% of their data while browsing. And so, especially in areas where the cost of data is high, Opera Mini has served – and is still serving – as a first window to the web for millions of people.

The browser has been especially successful across Africa, where the cost of data is among the highest in the world. African users require a practical and reliable tool that enables them to browse the web with ease while consuming less data. Now Opera has over 90% brand awareness across the continent, having built up a vast and loyal user base for deliberately designing mobile products with the African market in mind.

When the world went online at the start of the pandemic, Opera doubled down on its commitment to providing affordable access to the internet by launching free data campaigns. In partnership with the leading telecommunications companies across Sub-Saharan Africa, Opera has provided over 40 million people with up to 3GB of free browsing through Opera Mini. And we continue to expand, having recently partnered with Safaricom to launch the first free data campaign in Ethiopia. This initiative has helped to empower users throughout the continent, enabling them to establish businesses, connect with loved ones, and embark on educational journeys, all with greater ease and affordability.

Apart from its data-saving capabilities, Opera Mini is also noteworthy for its speed and security features. The browser compresses and optimizes content before it reaches users, so that pages load faster even on slow connections. Furthermore, Opera Mini comes with a built-in ad blocker, which not only saves data but also provides for smoother browsing.

So join the over 1 billion who have made the right choice – download Opera Mini today!

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Opera.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience. Building on over 25 years of innovation that started with browser products, Opera is now leveraging its brand and highly engaged user base in order to expand its business into new segments. Today, Opera offers users around the world a range of products and services that include PC and mobile browsers, the newsreader Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, e-commerce, and classifieds. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

About Opera Mini

Launched in 2006, Opera Mini is a small, fast, and powerful browser. It comes with unique features such as Data Compression, Offline File Sharing, and a built-in ad-blocker. Today, Opera Mini is used by more than 100 million people who chose it over the pre-installed browsers on Android mobile devices. Opera Mini has a 4.4 star rating on Google Play and has been reviewed by more than eight million people worldwide.

The post Opera Mini hits 1 billion downloads worldwide, celebrating 18 years of its existence appeared first on African Media Agency.