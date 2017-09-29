Online Course: Democracy and Development – Perspectives from Africa

In the course, online students will learn about theories of democratic development and about evidence from contemporary African country cases. Professor Evan Lieberman and his team interviewed more than 50 African academics, politicians, leaders and students about how democracy works, including:

Hon. Joel Ngugi, High Court Justice (Kenya)

Professor Adam Habib, Vice Chancellor, University of the Witwatersrand (South Africa)

Aidan Eyakuze, Director, Twaweza (Tanzania)

Professor Leonard Wantchekon, (Princeton) and Director, African School of Economics (Benin)

Franklin Uduro, Deputy Director, Center for Democratic Development (Ghana)

Professor Browne Onuoha, University of Lagos (Nigeria)

Each week, Lieberman will introduce key topics in the study of democratic development in Africa, and highlight ideas and insights from his African colleagues. Students will gain a solid introduction to African political development using analytical tools from the social sciences.

The course is for anyone interested in gaining a better understanding of African politics; learning about the relationship between democratic politics and the attainment of improved human development; and obtaining an introduction to political science approaches to these topics such as Accountability, Human Rights, and new Digital Technologies. The course begins on September 26 and is now open for enrollment. You can learn more at the link here.

CONTACT: Meghan Perdue (mperdue @ mit.edu)