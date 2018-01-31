3 Profitable Online Businesses Any African Can Start

#1: Discover & Monetize Your ‘BIG Idea’

Let me start by sharing a story with you, hopefully, it will help you understand this business model. In 2015, Business Insider featured a lady called Sarah Jones, a dating coach for introverted single men. What that means is that she helps single men to attract beautiful women into their lives. For example, here’s a guy who sees a woman he likes and would probably want to marry her but instead of telling her his intention, he chickens out. So, Sarah Jones helps single men like that to be attracted to women of their dream and that is her ‘big idea’. According to Business Insiders, she has built a $240,000 per year business helping single men attract women into their lives.

All the big brands in the world were at one stage an ordinary idea but someone refined it and turned it into a big business. To help you discover your big ideas, let me ask you these questions…

What are you passionate about? What talent or skill do you have? What expertise do you have? What do you enjoy doing and can do better than anyone else? What can you do happily and feel fulfilled even if you were not paid?

Once you answer these questions, you’ll be able to discover your next ‘big idea’ and a new business will have been birthed.

Let me share another story with you, the story of a guy called Purna Chando. He’s skilled in Microsoft excel and was able to turn that skill into a $1 Million dollar business, he’s not only financially free but also touching the lives of people. So, if you want to share your story or life experiences, impact the lives of people, make money and build a mega business, it is time to find your ‘big idea’.

Once you discover your ‘big idea’, you’ll need to package it and sell it to people so that you can make money.

#2: Consulting Services

This is one business everyone in Africa should start immediately because according to Ibisworld, $280 Billion was made from this industry alone in 2016 and it is growing at about a 30% rate yearly. If we take the stats from Ibisworld, how much would you like to earn from consulting service?

Anyway, let me not get ahead of myself, who is a consultant?

A consultant is someone who gives another person or organization superior advice on a subject. It’s that simple. Most people have the misconception of who a consultant is, many believe that he’s someone who carries a briefcase all over the place. You don’t have to be carrying a briefcase to be called a consultant, if you can solve a major life or business problem, you can be a consultant.

Let’s say you are knowledgeable in marketing, you can become a marketing consultant and help people to grow their businesses. If you check Google, you’ll discover that there are many different kinds of consultants. There are tomatoes, productivity, vegetables, fitness consultants and many other different kinds of consultants. The good thing about starting a consulting business is that all you need is your knowledge, writing material and maybe an internet connection to get started.

As a consultant, you not only have a thriving business, you’re also in control of your time and life.

#3: Writing Services.

Do you know that people can pay you handsomely for writing blog posts, social media posts or other forms of contents? I mean, you’ll be able to launch a highly profitable business doing just that. According to Marketingprofs, over 2 million blog posts are written on a daily basis, that is a lot of content. If you noticed, the statistics by Marketingprofs don’t include social media posts, just blog post. Why? People need a lot of content to sell their products or services on the internet, and since they don’t have time, they want someone who’s competent to help them handle it.

You don’t need to have a certification to start writing content for people, all you need is passion and knowledge for the topic you want to write on. If you can write very well and a blogger decides to hire you as a ‘ghost blogger’ for his blog or online business, it can dramatically change everything for you and help you launch your business.

You can start all these businesses I just listed without needing to spend any huge money, in fact, in most cases you don’t need to spend any money at all.

