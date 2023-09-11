At the conclusion of Africa Climate Summit, hosted by the government of Kenya and the African Union, anti-poverty organization The ONE Campaign responds to a summit that offered the African leaders an opportunity to chart the continent’s unified and comprehensive direction towards building an equitable and sustainable future for the continent. The bold plans put forward are welcomed by many, but they require scale and speed of concrete action to match the accelerated speed of the climate crisis.

Serah Makka, ONE’s Executive Director for Africa, said: “President Ruto and the African Union deserve credit for providing a platform and setting a plan that finally reflects the magnitude of climate and economic crises facing Africa, and the scale of solutions required to tackle them. We echo President Ruto’s sentiments that African solutions are not only for Africa but for the betterment of the world.

“The Nairobi Declaration rightly calls for bold and concrete action that supports Africa’s investment in its own development and action on climate change. Unleashing Africa’s potential needs fair access to finance and investment, something the current system is geared against. Practically, leaders laid out a clear agenda to massively increase MDB financing, tackle inefficient debt management processes and better leverage international resources like Special Drawing Rights. Tripling MDB financing, including critically concessional finance for countries that need it most, is the step change we need to see and that would help Africa access the affordable capital it needs.

“The G20 must now build on the spirit and determination shown at this summit to drive urgent action and change. Modest incrementalism will not do it. A seat at the table and a just global financial architecture system are not unjust proposals to make. With the continent increasingly speaking with one voice, it is time for the rest of the world to listen and improve access to the tools needed to give Africa’s 1.4 billion people a shot at a better, fairer and more sustainable future. ”