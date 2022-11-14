Marking the occasion of World Diabetes Day, The Evercare Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Evercare Group, has announced a week-long program of free diabetes testing and health education across Evercare facilities in Africa and South Asia.

The Evercare Foundation aims to provide equitable health for all and the development of more resilient health systems across low and middle-income countries. Through our campaign ‘Access to Diabetes Care’, the Foundation is committed to facilitating support and awareness for people across low- and middle-income countries in South Asia and Africa.

Along with the week-long program of offering free glucose screening, the Foundation is also organizing expert sessions aligned with the theme of #educationtoprotect to advise communities on the causes, complications, and treatment options of Diabetes. These educational sessions will also emphasize common warning signs of Diabetes along with explaining the risk factors of Type 2 diabetes.

“At Evercare, we are working relentlessly to provide greater access to quality healthcare and build healthier populations. Our Corporate Social Responsibility is an obligation we take very seriously; indeed, CSR lies at the very heart of our business model. Our initiatives are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and are guided by the fundamental principle of universal access to healthcare. To extend our outreach further into the most vulnerable communities, we launched the Evercare Foundation: A world with Equitable Healthcare for all in March of this year. “We care today, to protect tomorrow” Mr. Massimiliano Colella, CEO, The Evercare Group

“According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 1 in 10 adults around the world are living with diabetes and almost half of these are undiagnosed. The majority of type 2 diabetes is preventable and complications can be avoided with early diagnosis and proper management through access to quality care. In the absence of diabetic awareness, people are unable to take informed decisions and address the issues and complications related to this disease. At Evercare, we are committed to providing greater access to diabetes care and deliver high-quality diabetes education by our leading experts. We hope that through our ‘Access to Diabetes Care’ campaign activities, people can gain a better understanding of this disease and better manage their condition.” Dr. Zafar Yusaf, Chief Medical Officer, The Evercare Group

The group believes that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right for every patient. Through the provision of Free Diabetes Testing and Diabetes Health Talks across Evercare facilities in Africa and South Asia, the group aims to increase diabetes care today and provide education to protect for tomorrow.