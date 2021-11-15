Okavango Delta Offers Something Unique in this Part of Africa

An eight-part documentary podcast featuring South Africa’s Wild Bird Trust founder and zoologist Dr Steve Boyes entitled Guardians of the River will take listeners through some of the most unexplored regions of Angola and Botswana along the Okavango River. The podcast, which won a Jackson Wild Award in the Podcast Category and Best Narrative Nonfiction Podcast Award at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, is narrated by Cat Jaffee. The story follows Boyes as he leads a team of scientists and conservationists assembled from Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. From the illusive Savannah or ‘Ghost’ Elephants of Angola to Mukisi, a mythical creature that guards the water, the story of Mr Waterl who survived an encounter with an elephant and a dramatic interaction with a group of hippos during a Mokoro expedition, the stories are gripping and thought-provoking.
SOURCE: IOL