Official Endorsement And Participation From Morocco’s Minister Of Energy

Mines And Sustainable Development At Energy Conferences In Casablanca Next Month

The Kingdom of Morocco's Ministry of Energy, Mines and Sustainable Development has confirmed support for two conferencesfocusing on gas and renewables in Casablanca this November.

With confirmedparticipation from Honourable Minister Aziz Rabbah, the North & West Africa Gas Options Conference will assemblepublic sector leaders, IOCs, infrastructure developers, investorsand IPP developers alongside major national, international and multilateral banks to discuss investment opportunities in Africa’senergy sector.

“With decreased project assurance across the continent, we’re aware that investors need to broaden their portfolios and it is with this in mind that these co-located events:Gas Options -North &West Africaand the Africa Renewable Energy Forum will take place in Morocco from 29thNovember to 1st December,” commented EnergyNet’s Programme Manager Valeria Aruffo.

“Together they will providedevelopers and gas players aplatform to connect with credible stakeholders, build new partnerships and understandthe exciting role Moroccans and their African partners across the regions will play in the coming years as billions of dollars are pumped into these economies.“

The Honourable Minister Rabbah will open the conferences with a keynote speech, going on to explore potential financing bottlenecks in Morocco’s gas and renewable energy strategy.

Alongside partners Royal Dutch Shell, Karpowership, ACWA Power, DLA Piper, DBSA, Engie, Fieldstone Africa, Wärsilä, White & Case, Jinko Solar, Clarke Energyand Cheniere, African governmental figures will attend fromThe Gambia, Liberia, Mali, Malawi, Mozambique, Uganda, South Africa, Ethiopia, Mauritius and Zimbabwe.

DFI representation from IFC, World Bank, Africa50 and OPIC will be present to showcasefinancing opportunities and bankable projects.Gathering enterprises from across the globe, Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company,MasdarClean Energy and one of India’s biggest business houses, AdaniSolutions willalso push the frontier of energy solutions at the summits. The North & West AfricaGas Options Summit will explore the evolution of the global gas market as a catalyst for industrial growth for the region, linking with Europe and the development of gas-to-power projects within the ECOWAS and Maghreb regions. In addition to regional gas infrastructure projects, the programme will discuss gas utilisation for the downstream sectors and the positive impact the North&West Africa gas economy will have on the ECOWAS region.

Frederik Smits van Oyen, Cheniere’sVice-President, Origination and Marketing of the EMEA regionscommented,“Cheniere is looking forward to the North &West Africa Gas Options conference; it’s a great platform for stakeholders to promote sustainable, complementary energy solutions that provide economic prosperity in the region”.

TheAfrica Renewable Energy Forum (ARF) will explore the role of renewable energy in achieving a sustainable energymix by delving into the financing of clean energy projects.The clear appetite for investments in renewable IPP projects means that the focused dialogue around bankable projects at ARF will support both investors and governmentsin better formulating an integrated strategy.

For more information about these meeting:

Gas Options: North & West Africa 29 – 30 November 2017 www.gasoptions-nwafrica.com go-nwa@energynet.co.uk Africa Renewable Energy Forum 30 November – 1 December 2017 www.africa-renewable-energy-forum.com arf@energynet.co.uk

Venue: Hyatt Regency, Casablanca, Morocco

Event organisers:EnergyNet Ltd., a part of Clarion Events

For press and media enquiries, please contact Monique.Bonnick@energynet.co.uk