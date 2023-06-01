Offering Passengers to Seychelles More Travel Options 

With its extensive network of over 160 destinations, Qatar Airways effortlessly connects passengers from Africa, America, Asia, and Europe to Seychelles through its hub at Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha. Qatar Airways currently offers a daily flight between HIA (Hamad International Airport) and Seychelles International Airport on Mahé Island. The flight arrives in the morning and departs in the evening from Mahé Island. With a new partnership called a code share agreement, Qatar Airways will also include Air Seychelles’ flights between Mahé and Praslin. This means that passengers can book their entire journey with Qatar Airways and seamlessly continue their travel to Praslin without needing a separate booking. It provides convenience and simplicity for travellers, allowing them to reach their final destination with ease.

SOURCE: IOL