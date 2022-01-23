Off-season Adventuring to Stretch the Safari Season

In Kenya and Tanzania, dry season assumes top billing—from June through October and December to March, the climate is considered more amenable to open-top cruising for animal viewings. Botswana can be busiest in September and October, when it’s often unbearably hot. Operators and agents often encourage guests to head to southern Africa after the April rains, as May’s greener season rewards clients with better deals and juicier photographs. When tourism is otherwise down, however, we’re much more willing to take a punt on, say, November. Possibly risking a few showers doesn’t seem like such a sacrifice when it means being the center of attention for extra-appreciative guides.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER