REPORT: Off-grid Solar to Triple

Solar is making a major impact in Africa

The International Energy Agency’s 2017 report on renewables says that off-grid solar will “bring basic electricity services to almost 70 million more people in Asia and sub Saharan Africa” in the next five years. It will also lead to new business players bringing innovative payment solutions that allow low-income populations initial access to electricity services.

The socio-economic impact is significant in Asia and sub Saharan Africa.

Off-grid capacity will almost triple by 2022 – reaching more than 3000 MW from industrial applications, solar home systems, and mini-grids.

The report found that the amount of power from solar grew by more than 50%, and has officially increased energy output globally at a faster rate than any other fuel. The report specifically highlights off-grid solar as a ‘dynamic’ sector set to accelerate this growth.

CEO of Lumos Nigeria, Yuri Tsitrinbaum, said: “This is the latest evidence that off-grid solar is providing the answer to growing energy demand in Africa. There is no other option available that can provide energy that is as affordable, reliable, and clean.”

Market and policy frameworks need to evolve in order to cope simultaneously with multiple objectives, including providing long-term price signals to attract investment, ensuring efficient short-term electricity dispatching, pricing negative externalities and unlocking sufficient levels of flexibility as well as fostering a portfolio of dispatchable renewable technologies, including hydropower, bioenergy, geothermal and CSP.