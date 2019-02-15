Obasanjo: I Will Cast My Vote, I Have Not Fled Nigeria

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has dismissed rumours that he has fled the country in order not to participate in casting his vote during Tomorrow’s general elections.
“If not for anything, I believe I should be here to perform my civic responsibility tomorrow, Saturday, and March 2, which is to vote according to the dictate of my heart.
“I believe that tomorrow should be a red letter day for Nigerians; a day when we should be able to say we have firmly, stabilized our democracy. Although, for me, I still have some apprehensions. If the news of the already thumb printed ballot papers in Kano, yesterday; I have received news in Ondo today; and I have received in Ikorodu (Lagos State) today, if these are true, we have not had these kinds of things before. I don’t want to say oh! Have I not told you? But it is sad if they are true. May be, INEC will tell us how did this happen,” said former President.
Original Article Vanguard