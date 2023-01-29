Nyash By OGK4Lyf Is A True Reflection Of Kwaito Resurrection

Tsakane, Johannesburg-based recording artist OGK4Lyf has been making silent moves in the local music scene, utilizing a variety of audio and video production skills along the way.

Nyash is the new single by award winning versatile recording artist, songwriter and music producer OGK4Lyf capturing that post New Year and summer vibes, taking us back to the dance floor once again by resurrecting Kwaito and reminding us that it is still a relevant genre in South Africa.

OGK4Lyf was crowned The Best New Kwaito Artist winner at the 6th Annual MKHMA 21 (Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Award) for his smash hit single Lokshin ft. KB The Suspect the award ceremony was held at the Sun City Super Bowl on 27 November 2021.

Whilst watching TikTok videos, OGK4Lyf got inspired and fascinated by the Nigerian term Nyash “big booty” that he had to skip spending quality time with his family and went on to produce the single during festive season.

Nyash is heavily influenced by amapiano’s hard hitting log drum and a mixture of old school distinct Kwaito sound, making new age Kwaito a force to be reckoned with.

Tracklist:

Nyash (Radio Edit) Nyash (Instrumental Version)

The single is scheduled for digital release on 30 January 2023; in the meantime do watch Khumbul’ekhaya (Official Music Video) to get a glimpse of OGK4Lyf’s craft.

Connect with OGK4Lyf:

Instagram: @ogk4lyf

TikTok: @ogk4lyf