NXT Media Days Africa: A Groundbreaking Event Series Uniting Key Media And Advertising Sectors

Dataxis is thrilled to announce the launch of NXT Media Days Africa, a groundbreaking series of events taking place on October 15th in Johannesburg. This series unites Nextv Series Southern Africa, CTV Ad Days Africa and Retail Media Days Africa under one dynamic brand, offering industry professionals an unparalleled hub to explore innovation, share insights, and drive the future of media and advertising.

Nextv Series Southern Africa: The ultimate conference where top decision makers from pay TV operators, streaming platforms, TV networks, FTA broadcasters, content owners, telcos and ISPs get together to share their insights and cast a light on the future challenges and opportunities.

CTV Ad Days Africa: This event seeks to create opportunities where brands, media agencies, operators and technology providers exchange ideas for a more efficient usage of the TV and OTT platforms as an advertising medium. Explore with us the programmatic, addressable and TV advertising strategies.

Retail Media Days Africa: This event will focus on the rapidly growing landscape of advertising within online retail environments. It will delve into how established networks are innovating to maintain their edge amidst intense competition, leading to the development of new solutions and ad products.

Join us at NXT Media Days Africa to stay ahead of industry trends, network with leaders, and gain the knowledge needed to excel in a rapidly evolving landscape. With top industry professionals all in one place, maximize your networking potential and connect with leaders across media and advertising, all in a single day.

For more information, visit NXT Media Days Africa website.