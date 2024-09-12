Normalcy Returns to Kenya Airport After Workers End Strike

Kenya’s airport workers’ union has called off a strike that grounded flights at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport over a deal with India’s Adani Group. The Kenyan government had agreed to a deal with the Adani Group that would see the Gautam Adani-led company modernize the airport, including building a new runway and passenger terminal, in exchange for a 30-year lease. The strike caused major disruptions, grounding flights and stranding passengers, with Kenya Airways warning of delays and cancellations. The workers, who fear the agreement will lead to job losses, agreed to return to work after negotiations with the government. According to the union’s secretary general, Moss Ndiema, the government agreed it will only proceed with the lease if the union approves it. Meanwhile, Kenya’s High Court temporarily blocked the deal on Monday until a case by the country’s Law Society and the Kenya Human Rights Commission has been heard.

SOURCE: AP NEWS