On the 30th of September, the 10th Nordic-African Business Summit will bring together 300 business leaders and investors. For the first time, the Summit will take place concurrently in Harare, Lagos, Nairobi and Oslo – discussing opportunities and collaboration in the new business landscape.
The Nordic-African Business Summit is the Nordic region’s leading business conference focusing exclusively on African markets. The Summit is co-hosted by the Norwegian-African Business Association (NABA), Norfund and the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
With a focus on promoting business opportunities on the African continent, NABA seeks to increase knowledge about emerging markets on the African continent among business people in the Norwegian private sector, as well as among policy makers in the region.
Since the first Summit in 2011, more than 300 speakers, and more than 3000 delegates, have made the conference the place to meet for African and Nordic businesspeople. In Harare, investment firm and NABA-member Spear Capital, as well as Sweden’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, will co-host the regional Summit edition.
By inviting companies to gather in Lagos, Nairobi, Harare and Oslo we want this year’s Summit to continue to connect business people across borders when discussing ‘Reimagining business in Africa’. How has the pandemic changed the business landscape? We know that some economies have been more affected than others, but also noticed that some sectors have been strengthened. “What are the new opportunities arising, and how can we continue connecting and strengthening Nordic and African business communities?” asks Eivind Fjeldstad, the CEO of NABA.
The Nordic-African Business Summit 2021 is a live experience where the four cities are connected through live plenary and parallel sessions, representing the first time the summit will be held concurrently across four different cities.
This year’s Summit will also feature a new edition of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) Great Debate, this year discussing the continent’s energy transition and climate.
“We think businesspeople are tired of screen time, and would prefer to meet – and that is why we want to convene in Lagos, Nairobi, Harare and Oslo at the same time on the 30th of September,” says Fjeldstad.
“With 2021 marking the 10th event of the Nordic-African Business Summit, the theme of the event is ‘Reimaging Business in Africa’, because that is exactly what we have tried to achieve for the last ten years. Nordic investors and companies in particular need to update their knowledge on investment opportunities in Africa – and the Summit creates the platform to do so,” says Fjeldstad.
Representatives from Spear Capital (NABA-member & co-host of Harare regional Summit edition), are available for interview regarding any of the topics due to be discussed; including:
- Private Equity in Southern Africa, new investment opportunities arise
- Reimagining Business in Africa
- Africa’s ESG transition – a conversation