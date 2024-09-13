Non-resident Ambassador appointments to Brunei, Kyrgyzstan, Cape Verde, Lesotho and Botswana

The President of the Republic appointed
Ambassador Anne Vasara, Head of Mission at Finland’s Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, to serve as non-resident Ambassador to Brunei,
Ambassador Janne Heiskanen, Head of Mission at Finland’s Embassy in Astana, to serve as non-resident Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan,
Ambassador Titta Maja-Luoto, Head of Mission at Finland’s Embassy in Lisbon, to serve as non-resident Ambassador to Cape Verde, and
Ambassador Pekka Metso, Head of Mission at Finland’s Embassy in Pretoria, to serve as non-resident Ambassador to Lesotho and Botswana.
