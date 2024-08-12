Nominations Open for 2025 Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (https://IsDBInstitute.org/) is inviting nominations for the IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics for the year 1446H (2025).

This cycle of the prize is the ‘Development Solutions Achievement’ category that aims to recognize and reward successful projects that solve important development challenges in IsDB Member Countries.

Individuals and institutions can nominate a project that has a positive and significant impact on people’s lives and has a substantial impact on economic development based on Islamic principles. The nominated projects should be initiated within the previous seven years and be replicable elsewhere.

The prize comes with a US$ 100,000 award for the first-place winner, US$ 70,000 for second place, and US$ 30,000 for third place.

The nomination is a two-step process that can be initiated by visiting the ‘How to Apply’ (https://apo-opa.co/3T947vh) page on the IsDB Prize Portal (https://Prize.IsDBInstitute.org/). The first step is the registration of the nominator/applicant, which is open until 30 October 2024. The second step is for the nominator/applicant to upload the nomination form details and any relevant files before 3 November 2024.

The prize winner and runners-up will be honored at a ceremony during the 2025 IsDB Group Annual Meetings on a date to be announced in due course.

For more information about the call for nominations, click About IsDB Prize (https://apo-opa.co/3SFLE91) to download the brochure or contact us on isdbprize@isdb.org.

About the Islamic Development Bank Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://IsDBInstitute.org/