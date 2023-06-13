The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) has announced the call for nominations for the 2023 AWIEF Awards. In its seventh edition, since 2017, the prestigious awards recognise, honour, and celebrate the achievements of female entrepreneurs and business owners in Africa, across various industry sectors, for their contribution to the continent’s inclusive economic growth and development.

Nominees for the AWIEF Awards are both emerging and established female entrepreneurs and founders who have demonstrated outstanding vision, leadership, inspiration, and success in their businesses in line with AWIEF’s core areas of innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and socio-economic development.

The AWIEF Awards cover eight categories, each with specific criteria for qualification:

Young Entrepreneur Award

Tech Entrepreneur Award

Agri Entrepreneur Award

Creative Industry Award

Empowerment Award

Energy Entrepreneur Award

Social Entrepreneur Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominations for the 2023 AWIEF Awards are open and will close on 17 July 2023. Candidates can either self-nominate themselves or be nominated by anybody else. Entries will be judged by an esteemed panel of business leaders and professionals.

The winners will be announced at a special ceremony and gala dinner in Kigali, Rwanda, during the AWIEF2023 Conference which will take place on 9 and 10 November 2023.

To nominate someone for an award, follow these steps:

Visit https://www.judgify.me/AWIEFAwards2023

Register your entrant profile by clicking “Submit an entry” in the top right-hand corner of the page.

Fill in the nomination form and submit.

Nominations close at 23.59 CAT on 17 July 2023.

For more information about the awards or the nomination process, email: awards@awieforum.org