Nomination Opens For African Leadership Magazine Persons Of The Year 2019

Each year, African Leadership Magazine issues two major calls as a prelude to the prestigious annual African Leadership Persons of the Year Award – a call for nomination and a call for voting. This call for a nomination, therefore, sets the stage for the series of activities that will culminate in the gathering of Africa’s finest in business, politics, and diplomacy.

As we count down towards hosting some of the continent’s finest, business, political and diplomatic leaders in the annual African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award, the board, and management of African Leadership Magazine invites nominations from Africans and friends of Africa from across the globe. Do you have an African Hero or heroine? Is he or She breaking or setting records in service to humanity, impacting society, and making our world a better place? Does he or she deserve to be the ideal Person of the Year in their diverse callings – inspiring the future generation of African leaders? Now is the time to honor them on a global platform.

The African Leadership Magazine, which is a publication of African Leadership (UK) Limited has opened nomination for the 2019 Persons of the Year in the following categories:

African of the Year 2019

This recognition is open to an African whose actions have greatly impacted the continent positively in the year under review and helped shape his or her immediate society and continues to inspire globally.

African Female Leader of the Year 2019

This recognition is open to an African woman who has defied the odds, risen above the patriarchal systems in the continent to positively affect the continent or influence women to aspire for excellence in various fields.

ALM Person of the Year 2019 – Educational Development

This recognition is open to an African, whose contribution to the growth of education and deepening knowledge has been second to none in the year under review. It is also reserved for a member of the academic whose research or policy has contributed to shaping his or her country’s economic growth and development

ALM Person of the Year 2019 – Employment Generation

This recognition is open to an African, whose actions, policies and business has helped in creating jobs for Africans in the year under review

ALM Person of the Year 2019 – Political Leadership

This recognition is open to an African, whose contribution has immensely contributed to deepening democracy and democratic values in the continent.

ALM Person of the Year 2019 – Philanthropy & Charitable Contributions to Society

This recognition is open to an African, who has given more to support a charitable cause, social justice and promote social good.

ALM Young Person of the Year 2019

Criteria: Must be between the ages of 18-38; Young persons of African descent, making a difference globally via diverse sectors such as business, IT, entertainment, sports, etc, remaining a positive role model and re-defining creativity, resilience; hard work and ingenuity of the continent’s young people.

This is the first step in a lengthy and vote-based process towards the emergence of the Persons of the Year 2019, which will culminate into who would eventually emerge the winners of the prestigious African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year 2019.

Nominations are open to Africans and friends of Africa, and nominees can be business, political, or community leaders, who have contributed immensely to Africa and her people.

Some past recipients of the ALM Person of the Year are as follows: Sudanese Businessman Mo Ibrahim, founder, Ibrahim Prize for Leadership (2012); Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria (2013); Fmr Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete(2014); Fmr Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan (2015); and Tanzanian Businessman and Philanthropist Mo Dewji(2016); His Excellency Paul Kagame (2017); His Excellency John Magufuli, President of Tanzania (2018).

Nomination Process

Nominations may be sent via our Facebook, our social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn, email to nominations@africanleadership.co.uk; hard copy letters/submissions to our UK Head office (The 2019 Selection Committee, African Leadership Magazine, Portsmouth Technopole, Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth PO2 8FA, United Kingdom) or on our website by following this link; http://africanleadership.co.uk/nominate-for-an-award/

Additional Supporting Documents could include:

A nominating letter/Email to the chairman of the ALM Persons of the Year Selection Committee

A summary detailing the relevant achievements of the candidate (maximum 2 – 3 pages)

A curriculum vitae; and any other supporting documents, links, media coverage, etc.

Nominations will be reviewed by the selection committee and the Editorial Board, and a shortlist of nominees would be unveiled after an assessment and verification of claims and submission. Nominations close on Friday, 7th November 2019, at midnight Central African time.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of African Leadership Magazine.