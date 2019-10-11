Nokia’s Nuage Networks And Batelco Strike SD-WAN 2.0 Deal For Bahrain And The International Markets

Nuage Networks’ SD-WAN 2.0 will provide virtual business connectivity services to Batelco’s enterprise customers in Bahrain and the international markets

The industry’s leading SD-WAN solution will enable Batelco to provide software-defined networking over any kind of connectivity for simplified management of, and dynamic support for, cloud and IoT applications

Batelco will offer SD-WAN services to enterprise customers pursuing digital transformation strategies in fields such as healthcare, education, business, finance, hospitality, transportation and energy

Nokia today announced that Bahrain’s leading digital service provider, Batelco, has chosen the Nuage Networks’ SD-WAN 2.0 solution to support cloud connectivity, automation and digital transformation services for its Bahrain and international enterprise customers. Batelco will complement its existing business services by providing customers with simplified management of, and dynamic support for, cloud and IoT applications.





Batelco serves corporate and consumer customers in the MENA region — offering fixed broadband and mobile communication services as well as digital services, such as data center and cloud, internet and e-commerce services. Batelco is now enhancing its digital offering with SD-WAN services, which use software-defined networking (SDN) over any kind of wide area network (WAN), connection to allow its customers to leverage new cloud and IoT-driven business applications.

The Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 solution will enable Batelco’s enterprise customers to reduce IT admin costs by managing their entire corporate networks – including branches, data centers and public cloud – using one, unified dashboard. The dashboard will allow customers to manage key functionalities, such as user access, security as well as quality and performance parameters, across the entire virtual network.

The deal is expected to support the digital transformation efforts of Batelco’s enterprise customers across sectors including banking and finance, healthcare, education, hospitality, transportation and energy.

Abderrahmane Mounir, GM Enterprise, Batelco, said: “Our enterprise customers are pursuing the digitalization of their businesses. They are moving heavily to the cloud, IoT and machine learning technologies. The Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 solution will enable us to cost-effectively support them with an agile, open and cloud-based network service. The introduction of this solution will further enhance Batelco’s position as a leading digital solutions company in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region.”

Sunil Khandekar, CEO, Nuage Networks, said: “The Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 solution will provide Batelco with a powerful platform for offering advanced digital services to support cloud connectivity, automation and network segmentation while eliminating the boundaries imposed by the underlying connectivity technologies. Batelco’s SD-WAN services will be a big boost to the digital transformation of MENA businesses and organizations.”