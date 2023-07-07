Powering Nigeria’s Sustainable Energy Future: A Bold Step towards Economic Growth and Environmental Stewardship

Nigeria’s foremost international energy conference, NOG, has announced that the 22nd edition of its annual Energy Week, scheduled to take place from 9th – 13th July 2023, with the theme “Powering Nigeria’s Sustainable Energy Future”, will run at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja FCT, Nigeria. As West Africa’s largest conference and exhibition serving the international oil, gas, LNG and energy sector in Nigeria, the meeting brings policy makers, regulators and private sector leaders together to discuss Nigeria’s critical energy agenda.

With a population of over 200 million people and a growing economy, Nigeria recognises the urgent need to address energy challenges while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The shift towards sustainable gas and new energy solutions aligns with the global commitment to combat climate change and achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

For over 20 years, the NOG Energy Week strategic conference has helped to build partnerships for the Nigerian energy sector with participation from Presidents, Ministers, Heads of government agencies and CEOs to discuss policy implementation, project developments, showcase investment opportunities and solutions to current industry challenges including how to decarbonize traditional oil and gas operations.

Ahead of the official opening of the conference, Wemimo Oyelana, Country Director, dmg Nigeria events said, “NOG Energy Week is committed to fostering the conversations that ensure Nigeria makes the best use of it’s natural resources for socio-economic development. In light of this, the theme for this year’s edition came from our research at this critical time of energy transition. Industry leaders will come together to discuss and debate strategies that will increase investment flows into the country, improve operations for the industry and foster international partnerships. With a proven record of serving the Nigerian energy industry for the past two decades, we look forward to once again creating a platform that facilitates multilateral dialogue, advances multistakeholder engagement and enables critical deal making for many more decades to come.’’

In a remarkable stride towards a sustainable future, Nigeria is embarking on a visionary journey to power its nation through more sustainable and alternative energy sources. The Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with key stakeholders, is committed to fostering a greener, more resilient, and energy-efficient Nigeria. This ambitious initiative marks a turning point in the nation’s development, revolutionizing its energy landscape and positioning Nigeria as a leader in sustainable energy transition.

Since 2000, NOG Energy Week has attracted over 100,000 global attendees from over 75 counties with participation from over 50 National and International Oil Companies, in addition to delivering a world-class conference with over 1,800 speakers, over 23,000 delegates and 345 sessions. Gathering the top echelon of the Nigerian energy industry stakeholders, NOG Energy Week provides the platform for the international energy industry to meet with the Nigerian energy decision-makers, to hear policy announcements, explore partnership opportunities and discuss the strategies that will drive the nation towards energy sufficiency.

Speakers at this years’ edition of NOG Energy Week include Engr. Gbenga Komolafe (Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC), Engr. Farouk Ahmed (Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority), Sen. Margery Chuba Okadigbo (Chairman-Board of Directors, NNPC), Mele Kyari (Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Engr. Simbi Wabote (Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB). Also confirmed to speak are: Shubham Chaudhuri (Country Director – Nigeria, World Bank), Richard Kennedy (Chairman & Managing Director, & Chairman, Chevron Nigeria/Mid-Africa Business Unit, & OPTS), Osagie Okunbor (Managing Director, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited & Country Chair Shell Companies in Nigeria), Mike Sangster (Managing Director & Chief Executive, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited), Adewale Tinubu (Group Chief Executive Officer, Oando Group, Philip Mshelbila (Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria LNG), Eberechukwu Oj (Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, ND Western), Julius Rone (Group Managing Director, UTM Offshore) amongst many others.

NOG Energy Week is also world renowned for its many hours of strategic business networking events taking place alongside the conference and exhibition including the Golf Tournament, Gala Dinners, VIP Energy Club and the Awards Ceremony.

2023 Sponsors of the NOG Energy Week include NNPC, IPPG, Nigeria LNG Limited, Tetracore, Oando, ND Western, UTM FLNG, NCDMB, TotalEnergies, Shell, Chevron, NUPRC, ExxonMobil, Amazon Energy, Coleman Cables, Amni and many others.