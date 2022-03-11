NODWIN Gaming, one of the world’s leading esports companies, has unveiled four new community tournaments in Africa, each featuring a USD 100 prize pool. The supported titles include the mobile games Garena Free Fire and Call of Duty: Mobile and the PC titles League of Legends and PUBG.
The structure for each tournament is as follows: Garena Free Fire, League of Legends, and PUBG PC will follow a Single Elimination bracket, comprising a Group Stage and Playoff. Similarly, Call of Duty: Mobile will also feature a Single Elimination bracket format, including best-of-three matches following the same structure of Group Stage and Playoff. In each case, the number of lobbies or rounds hosted will be dependent on the number of registrants.
NODWIN Gaming’s Head of Africa, Nathaneal Slabbert, said: “Over the past two years, we have established a strong foothold in growing the esports scene in Africa, following the tremendous success and retention of our flagship IPs, the Umzansi Esports League, and related IPs. Now, our focus also turns to nurture grassroots talent on the continent. Our community cups will serve this purpose, enabling us to identify trending titles and cultivate a community-oriented gaming and esports ecosystem. We believe this will empower players and teams in developing communities and further improve NODWIN’s reach and brand awareness into Africa.”
The announcement comes after the successful launch of two Apex Legends African Throwdown community cups last year, which collectively attracted enthusiasts from over 50 countries globally. Inspired by the success of the activations and tremendous community support, NODWIN Gaming was compelled to continue to provide maturing esports communities with a stage to showcase their skills with the whole of Africa.
NODWIN Gaming’s Head of International, Merlin Wiedeking, added: “From the start, our goal was clear: Build sustainable local esports ecosystems from the ground up. Today we are taking one more step down that path by expanding to additional games and offering their communities a way to show off their skills.”
Registration for each tournament will be free and has begun from 1st March 2022 and will be open until 22nd March 2022 on the NODWIN Gaming Africa website. There is no restriction on players’ skill or level, meaning anybody residing in Africa can register, with the exception of countries comprising the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.
The complete list of permitted countries are as follows:
• Angola
• Benin
• Botswana
• Burkina Faso
• Burundi
• Cameroon
• Central African Republic
• Chad
• Comoros
• Congo
• Congo (DRC)
• Côte d’Ivoire
• Djibouti
• Equatorial Guinea
• Eritrea
• Eswatini
• Ethiopia
• Gabon
• The Gambia
• Ghana
• Guinea
• Guinea-Bissau
• Kenya
• Lesotho
• Liberia
• Madagascar
• Malawi
• Mali
• Mauritania
• Mauritius
• Mozambique
• Namibia
• Niger
• Nigeria
• Réunion
• Rwanda
• São Tomé & Príncipe
• Senegal
• Seychelles
• South Africa
• Somalia
• Sierra Leone
• South Sudan
• Sudan
• Tanzania
• Togo
• Uganda
• Zambia
• Zimbabwe
Each community tournament will run over one month and intends to support rising grassroots esports talent in Africa. While NODWIN Gaming Africa will not broadcast these matches, they hope to create a more comprehensive outreach to all players.
NODWIN will accomplish this by reviewing and expanding upon community tournament title offerings to incentivize further growth in the pan African market.
Head on to NODWIN Gaming Africa’s official website for more details.
Follow our socials for regular updates on everything esports.