No More Bailouts for South Africa’s Power Supplier

South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana ruled out additional state funding for debt-laden power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., underscoring the government’s disjointed approach to resolving the nation’s debilitating energy crisis. “From where I sit, the utility does not require any further cash injection… What we’ve done allows them to accumulate sufficient cash flows to be able to run their operations efficiently, including improving maintenance,” Godongwana said in an interview at the International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings in Washington on Friday. Godongwana said the government was open to a wide range of emergency power options, including encouraging a boost in private sector renewables use and mobile gas or nuclear plants.

BLOOMBERG | REUTERS