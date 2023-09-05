Niger’s Military Regime has Reopened its Airspace to Commercial Flights

The country’s land and air borders were closed by the military the day after they took power, then reopened with five neighbouring countries on 2 August: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali and Chad. However, some flights with special authorisations were able to continue to serve Niamey airport, the country’s capital. Niger continues to suffer from the sanctions imposed on the country by ECOWAS to bring the ruling military to heel. The UN has warned that regional sanctions and the closure of borders are “greatly affecting Niger’s supply of vital food and medical supplies.”

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS