Niger’s Junta Criticizes French Firm’s Decision to Suspend Operations

Niger’s military junta is contesting French nuclear firm Orano’s decision to halt uranium production, calling it non-transparent and claiming it violated governance principles. Orano, which has operated in Niger for decades, announced last month that it would cease production as of Thursday, October 31. The firm attributed the shutdown to operational difficulties and financial concerns in the West African country. It also lamented the junta’s withdrawal of a major mining permit in June and closed borders that restricted uranium export. To address these restrictions, Orano suggested exporting uranium to France or Namibia but received no response from Niamey. However, Nigerien authorities have now expressed a wish to purchase 210 tons of Uranium from Orano through Sopamin, Niger’s state partner in the venture, to sustain production.

SOURCE: VOA NEWS

