Nigeria’s Unbanked Reason for Jump in Mobile Transactions

The GSMA’s State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money in 2021, found that sub-Saharan Africa accounted for the most growth in mobile money transactions with 43% of all new accounts. The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) revealed that mobile transactions by bank customers in Africa’s most populous economy peaked at $21 billion between January and July 2022. This accounts for an uptick in the 2021 amount of $18 billion. “When you consider the fact that there has also been an increase in telco subscribers in Nigeria to the tune of about 201 million, we begin to see the importance of mobile transactions. It is the most efficient way of making payments for goods and services,” says Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives, a leading think tank in Nigeria. According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the total number of mobile subscriptions across the top four networks namely MTN, Airtel, Globacom and 9Mobile, rose by 10.9 million in the first half of 2022.
SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA