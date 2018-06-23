A double from Ahmed Musa gave all three points to the Nigerians, who are now second in the group, three points behind Croatia who has six and is already qualified for the knockout stages.

Iceland had better started this match, but the first period was frozen after two shots by Gylfi Sigurdsson and arrested without trouble by Francis Uzoho.

It was too late, the Nigerians had reversed the match, even if they had not shot once in the first 45 minutes!

After the break, Ahmed Musa concluded an action launched by Iheanacho then drove Victor Moses with a superb control in extension and a half-volley.

The striker of CSKA Moscow accidentally hit Ragnar Sigurdsson, whom he had just mystified, with his knee. The central defender, cut to the scalp, returned to the field with a red bandage that gave him a Viking look. He finally was replaced by Sverrir Ingasson, in the 65th minute.

On the second goal, Musa did everything alone. After a long pass from Kenneth Omeruo, he erased Kari Arnason and the Icelandic goalkeeper. Unfortunately for him, Sigurdsson will entirely miss a penalty shot that could have restarted his team in the 83rd minute, awarded after consulting the video recovery for Tyronne Ebuehi’s fault against him.

Musa has relaunched the Super Eagles, so that they need only one point in the next game against Argentina. The only chance for Messi and his friends to reach the next stage is to beat Nigeria as they have already done three times in three World Cup matches (1994, 2006 and 2014). In Brazil, Argentina won 3-2, with a double Messi and a goal of Musa.