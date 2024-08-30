Nigeria’s President Tinubu to Visit China in Pursuit of Economic Cooperation

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu is set to visit China next week, where he will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss cooperation on the economy, agriculture, and satellite technology between the two countries. The visit is part of the China-Africa Cooperation Summit, which will see Tinubu and other African leaders engage with China on various issues. While in China, he will conduct site visits to Huawei Technologies and the China Railway Construction Corporation, as Nigeria seeks to complete a high-speed rail line linking its capital, Abuja, to the southwest city of Ibadan. Additionally, he will meet with CEOs from ten major Chinese companies across various industries, including ICT, oil and gas, and aluminum production. Nigeria is looking to attract investment to revitalize its economy, which is currently struggling with double-digit inflation, foreign currency shortages, and crude oil theft.



SOURCE: REUTERS

