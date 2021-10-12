Nigeria’s Growing Electronic Scene

Over the years, Nigerian music has made a global statement. At the heels of the development of Afropop are other sub-genres emerging from the West African country. Though largely unsung, Nigerian Afro-electronic music — characterized by a blend of local elements like percussion with Western electronic influences — is thriving amongst a growing and diverse audience. The past years have seen steady recognition of Nigeria’s electronic scene, championed by a niche community of artists, producers and DJs. Owing to the occurring expansion of the Nigerian music industry, we spoke to four Afro-electronic players who are holding on to its potential while bridging cultural gaps through their mixes and sonic innovation.

