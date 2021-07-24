Nigeria’s FMCG Market Proves Resilient

Top 10 News / July 24, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

Unilever Nigeria still has a lot to do to turn the corner after a return to profitability in the second quarter, investors and analysts say. The results for the three months to 30 June, announced before this week’s holiday in Nigeria, saw pre-tax profit rebound to N940m ($2.3m) after a loss of N1.5bn a year earlier. Revenue jumped 41% to N19.7bn. Expectations of post-Covid reflation have lifted world equities this year on expectations that companies will be able to lift prices. But higher costs are likely to hurt companies with increased need for raw materials. The global parent company Unilever, which holds 76% of Unilever Nigeria, said on 22 July that increasing commodity costs would harm its full-year operating margin, driving shares down on the London Stock Exchange.

SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
close

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here