Nigeria’s Economic Diversification Strategy To Be Highlighted At Africa CEO Forum

The Africa CEO Forum, which is holding its 6th edition on 26 and 27 March in Abidjan, is devoting an exclusive panel discussion to the Nigerian economy and its diversification model. And how can it inspires other african economies ? Nigeria will be represented in full force this year, with over 80 high-level delegates attending the Forum.

At a time when Nigeria is still struggling to break free of its dependence on oil, which still accounts for more than 90% of its export earnings, its economy is starting to see an improvement and prospects are looking better for the country’s businesses. Numerous companies have emerged in the finance, technology, agriculture, entertainment and industrial sectors. From Yaba district startups to rice mills of Kano and the burgeoning automotive sector, there is a growing list of companies whose performance is no longer tied to oil prices. How is Nigeria doing it ?

For the first time, the AFRICA CEO FORUM is devoting an exclusive panel discussion to ‘The New Nigerian Economy’, during which the diversification model that has given Nigeria’s economy a shot in the arm will be analyzed in depth. African countries’ past attempts at diversification have not always been successful which is why the AFRICA CEO FORUM will shed light not only on the reasons for this but also on the reforms needed to overcome economic stagnation and revitalize growth prospects.