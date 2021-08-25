Nigeria’s Doctors Courted by Offers Elsewhere

A government-licensed recruiting agency based in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, is conducting interviews for doctors to leave Nigeria and work in Saudi Arabia. Meed Consultants’ recruitment drive comes at a time resident doctors in Nigeria are on strike over the delayed payment of salaries and allowances. Flyers announcing the interviews have been circulating widely on social media, especially on WhatsApp platforms. Consultant Dr Kura Phillip told the BBC’s Ishaq Khalid that he was applying as he wanted the opportunity to broaden his experience abroad – the poor treatment of doctors in Nigeria was an added incentive. Nigeria’s Daily Trust newspaper says the strike is behind a mass exodus of doctors – though many have often left over the years seeking better pay and conditions.
SOURCE: BBC