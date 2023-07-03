Nigeria’s Diverse Landscape and Extensive River Systems Create Scenic Opportunities for Hiking 

The cities of Abuja and Jos have dozens of hiking groups that organize trips almost every weekend. Destinations like Makurdi and Ososo are also now beginning to emerge as good places to hike. Enugu, Ilorin, Ekiti and Bauchi also have active hiking communities, though outings are less frequent. Nigerian hiking trails generally lead to hilltops, but a good number stretch through farmland and forests or pass lakes and streams. Some lead to caves and rock shelters where locals fled during the slave raiding and wars of the 18th and 19th centuries. At Olumo Rock, Oke Ado Awaye and Idanre, locals have built hundreds of steps at the foot of the hills to ease the ascent.

