Nigeria’s Dangote Oil Refinery Begins Gasoline Production

Nigeria’s Dangote Oil Refinery has begun processing gasoline, marking a significant development after delays caused by crude shortages. The $20 billion refinery started operations in January, producing naphtha and jet fuel. However, it could not produce gasoline until now. Dangote Industries Vice President Devakumar Edwin announced the development. He stated that the refinery is currently testing gasoline, which will soon be available in the local market. State oil firm NNPC Ltd, Nigeria’s sole gasoline importer, will exclusively purchase the gasoline, although there are concerns about its ability to do so given its $6 billion debt to oil traders. Nevertheless, the output is seen as crucial by many Nigerians, who believe it will provide respite from the country’s persistent fuel shortages and rising prices.



SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

