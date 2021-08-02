Nigeria’s Biggest Hotel Players Take On Airbnb with a Homegrown Listing Marketplace

Transcorp Hotels, has launched this month a mobile booking app, Aura, that lets entrepreneurs list short-term rentals, tours, activities, and restaurant reservations for booking. Transcorp Hotels runs Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar, some of the largest properties in the country. The app, downloadable via Google Play or iOS, currently only has inventory from Nigeria. But the company aspires to expand it elsewhere in Africa. For rooms, Aura today has an inventory equivalent of about 2,000 rooms. Among its curated experiences and tours listings, offerings include short experiences such as a three-hour “paint and sip” workshop and a wellness spa. Photographers are using the app to advertise their services.

SOURCE: SKIFT

