Nigerians are Praising the Lifting of a Visa Ban by the United Arab Emirates

Nigerian presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates have established a framework for investments worth billions of dollars across multiple sectors, including defense and agriculture. Speaking to Lagos-based Channels Television, Ngelale said the pact also resulted in the immediate lifting of a visa ban imposed by the UAE in October 2022. The UAE imposed the visa ban on Nigeria in connection with a number of diplomatic disputes. Dubai’s Emirates airline also suspended flight operations to Nigeria over Abuja’s inability to send the UAE an estimated $85 million in revenue that Dubai said had been blocked in the African nation. The monies could not be repatriated due to dollar shortages. Additionally, the UAE’s Etihad Airways stopped flights to Nigeria.

SOURCE:VOA