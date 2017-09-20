Nigerian Telecoms Resiliency And Re-emergence In The Face Of Recession

Nigeria has experienced one of the toughest macroeconomic periods the country has seen in decades, yet the telecoms industry has emerged, tested, yet resilient. Today, as hopes of a fragile recovery take root, and as its contribution to the broader economy continues to increase, the telecoms sector has emerged as one of the critical industries that will help lift Nigeria out of the recession.

In a brand new report,Xalam Analytics and Connecting Africa outlines the performance of Nigeria’s telecoms and broader tech sector in the face of the country’s recession and highlights key areas of upside for the market, which has continued to grow, show promise, and which will be critical to vault Nigeria back to its place as one of Africa’s most dynamic telecoms markets.

The Nigeria Com report also provides a review of key areas where regulatory action will be needed to catalyse growth in the sector.

Report Contents:

Nigeria: A Far-Reaching Economic Slowdown

A Telecoms Sector Under Substantial Stress

Four Stages of Climbing Out of the Recession

Powering the Re-Emergence: Mobile Broadband

Powering the Re-Emergence: Fixed Broadband

Powering the Re-emergence: Data Centres and Cloud Centres

Powering the Re-Emergence: The Catalytic Role of Regulation

