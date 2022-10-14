Nigerian Startup is Reducing Technical Barriers for Event Creators

Launched in 2019 as Festival Coins, Tix Africa is an event technology platform that helps event organisers harness granular data from attendees, reducing costs and maximising revenues in the process. The app provides tools and services that help event organisers efficiently plan and deliver events, with features including online ticketing, access control, cashless payments, and event reporting. “We have built easy-to-use no-code tools to help creators sell and scale. Our products integrate online ticketing, admissions, and payment technology to simplify operations and drive sales for event creators,” said Folayemi Agusto, who co-founded the startup alongside Nosakhare Oyegun and Timi Ajiboye. One of those tools is the newly-launched Box Office, a no-code website builder that allows event creators to build a home for all their events. The founding team know all about the challenges faced by event organisers, having previously organised one of the biggest food festivals in Nigeria.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA