Nigerian Recipes to Cook on Your Barbecue

Delicious Beef Suya

The key to making a great Suya is the spices and peanuts. These complement the beef perfectly, giving it layers of flavor. It’s a dish that lends itself well to being cooked on the barbecue, because it will give the meat a delicious smoky taste. Grind up the following ingredients:

50g peanuts

1 clove of garlic

1 tsp ground ginger (or you can use fresh)

½ scotch bonnet, or 1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp onion powder

Spread the paste over the half a dozen slices of beef steak and leave to marinade for a couple of hours. The cooking time of the meat will depend on how thick the cut is. Using a meat thermometer will ensure that your beef is cooked all the way through.

Nigerian Barbecue Fish

What sets Nigerian Barbecue Fish apart from all others are the tatashe peppers, used instead of bell peppers, and a touch of Suya spice (see above). Adjust the scotch bonnet quantity accordingly, depending on how spicy you want your fish. Grind up the the following ingredients into a paste:

6 scotch bonnets

3 cloves of garlic

1 onion

2 tomatoes

1 green pepper

1 tatashe red pepper

1 chicken seasoning cube

1 tablespoon of Suya spice

Mix this with ½ cup of vegetable oil and spread over 1 large tilapia. Place on your grill for 4 minutes each side, until the fish flakes away from the bone easily.

Barbecue Chicken Drumsticks

Drumsticks are always a crowd pleaser, and so simple to cook. In a bowl combine the following ingredients;

1 crushed stock cube

1 cup of barbecue sauce

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Pepper

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp of thyme

Spread this over 8 chicken laps – cock or rooster works best as the meat is soft. Grill on a low barbecue for 25 minutes, turning regularly.

Nigerian food is tasty, full of flavor and spicy. Invite your friends and family and have a barbecue to remember, with some great food.