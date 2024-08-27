Nigerian Police Free 20 Abducted Medical Students

The Nigerian Police have confirmed that twenty medical students abducted on August 15 while traveling to a convention in Benue State have been freed. The students, from the University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos, were seized by gunmen who demanded a ransom for their release. The incident happened near Otukpo, Benue State. According to police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the students were “rescued tactically and professionally” without any ransom paid. The release follows the deployment of a police tactical squad to Benue State to secure the students’ release. The Nigerian Medical Students’ Association (NIMSA) also confirmed their safe return.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

