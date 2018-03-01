Nigerian Classics to Cook on Your Barbecue

Delicious Beef Suya

The key to making a great Suya is the spices and peanuts. These complement the beef perfectly, giving it layers of flavor. It’s a dish that lends itself well to being cooked on the barbecue, because it will give the meat a delicious smoky taste. Grind up the following ingredients:

50g peanuts

1 clove of garlic

1 tsp ground ginger (or you can use fresh)

½ scotch bonnet, or 1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp onion powder

Spread the paste over the half a dozen slices of beef steak and leave to marinade for a couple of hours. The cooking time of the meat will depend on how thick the cut is. Using a meat thermometer will ensure that your beef is cooked all the way through.