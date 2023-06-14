Nigerian Chef Sets the World Record 

Hilda Effiong Bassey, known on social media as Hilda Baci, has been confirmed as the new world record holder for the longest cooking marathon, the Guinness World Record (GWR) committee said Tuesday. The record was confirmed nearly a month after the GWR reviewed footage from the cookathon, which lasted four days. “I can now announce that with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes, Hilda Baci is the new holder for the Guiness world Records title of the longest cooking marathon.” The 26-year-old cooked in a makeshift kitchen for four days, starting on Thursday, May 11, and finishing on Monday, May 15, producing almost 100 pots of food, GWR said on its website. Although Bassey cooked for 100 hours, she was penalized for an error in her scheduled rest breaks, according to the world record committee. The longest cookathon title was previously held by Indian chef Lata Tondon, who cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019. Bassey’s record attempt made her a star and was so popular that it crashed the GWR site for two days, “due to the immense volume of traffic we received from her legion of loyal fans,” the organization said.

SOURCE: CNN