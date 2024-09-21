They have blamed the delay — the second in two months — on system and processing issues. The nation was due to pay the first coupon on two- and three-year debt it sold in June on Sept. 12, according to investors. Nigeria raised $2.56 million from the sales. Subscribers to other savings bonds said there was a week’s delay in coupon payments due in August, the first time they experienced a hold-up since the introduction of the instruments seven years ago. The delayed payments may raise concerns that the government is coming under pressure from its rising debt burden.
Nigerian Authorities have Failed to Pay Coupons on Two Savings Bonds on Time
They have blamed the delay — the second in two months — on system and processing issues. The nation was due to pay the first coupon on two- and three-year debt it sold in June on Sept. 12, according to investors. Nigeria raised $2.56 million from the sales. Subscribers to other savings bonds said there was a week’s delay in coupon payments due in August, the first time they experienced a hold-up since the introduction of the instruments seven years ago. The delayed payments may raise concerns that the government is coming under pressure from its rising debt burden.