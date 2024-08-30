Nigerian Authorities Free Polish Students and Lecturer Arrested During Kano Protest

Nigeria has freed six Polish students and a lecturer from Warsaw University whom it detained earlier this month during anti-government protests in Kano. The group, in Nigeria as part of a program to study the Hausa language, was arrested for reportedly carrying Russian flags during the political protests that rocked the country earlier this month. However, Poland’s Foreign Ministry expressed skepticism, especially in light of the country’s frosty relationship with Russia. It suggested that the incident was a misunderstanding, with a spokesman claiming the seven happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. The Foreign Ministry also stated that the students were in good health and that their passports, laptops, and other belongings had been returned. The detainees, now back on campus in Kano, are set to return to Poland this week.



SOURCE: DW

