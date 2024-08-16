Nigerian Army Destroys 27 Illegal Refineries in Oil Theft Crackdown

On Wednesday, the Nigerian army announced it has destroyed 27 illegal oil refineries and confiscated approximately 100,000 liters of stolen crude oil in raids across the oil-rich Niger Delta region this week. The operations targeted 23 illicit sites along the Imo River in southeast Nigeria and four additional sites near Port Harcourt. The army also confiscated vehicles, storage tanks, and metal drums used in the illegal operations. Major General Jamal Abdussalam, the officer in charge of the sixth division, praised the troops for their efforts to curb oil theft, a major issue that has significantly reduced Nigeria’s oil output and, consequently, affected its economy and government finances. The army’s report follows a similar announcement last week by the nation’s navy, stating it had arrested over 16 vessels transporting stolen oil.

SOURCE: DW