Nigeria WAWE Expo Opens Its Doors In Landmark Centre In Lagos

WAWE EXPO will bring together a comprehensive range of the latest technologies and developments in sustainable utilization of water resources, water management, water and wastewater treatment and reuse of water on the same platform. It will be held from 10-12 July 2018 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos.

Nigeria is NOT water poor country BUT there is a need for the building of modern wastewater treatment facilities!

Installations for treating and recycling industrial and sewage wastewater are in demand as this will impact the environment positively and prevent contamination of both surface and groundwater.

The Industry involves, distribution networks, water pipelines, the supply of distribution equipment, supply of water meters, household water systems, water pumps and other plumbing installations, waste water treatment, water users are either industrial or domestic consumers. Industrial include packaging companies, beverage plants/breweries, bottled water companies, food companies, and a lot of industries. Others include Irrigation Systems, River Basin Development Authorities, State Water Boards such as Lagos State Water Corporation, Port Harcourt Water Board, Kaduna State Water Corporation and so many more which have a huge government and International bodies supporting them.

Meet the new technology according to your essential need “Water”:

Gathering the players of the water and wastewater treatment technologies sector under a single roof and recognized as the first and only specialized exhibition of the sector, WAWE EXPO will attract a great attention. It is also expecting to gather more than 5000 trade visitors from West Africa including industry professionals and government bodies. It promises to be an outstanding on-the-spot market of products, connections and opportunities for building strong partnerships and sourcing valuable information on advanced technologies.

The two events, concurrently, WAWE EXPO & HVAC EXPO provide an unique integrated global platform for government and industry leaders to share solutions for sustainable urban development and the latest innovations in water and clean environment solutions also for air conditioning sector. Exhibitors and participants would be able to explore synergies, network and forge partnerships with a wider range of global industry leaders, policy-makers and experts. Together, the two events showcase global thought leadership in sustainable development. For more information, visit: www.westafricawaterexpo.com

About Elan Expo;

Other details about the programme include:

Visiting Dates: 10-12 July 2018

Visiting Hours: 10:00 – 18:00

Venue: Landmark Event Centre 2 & 3 Water Corporation Road Victoria Island, Lagos – Nigeria

Contact: info@westafricawaterexpo.com